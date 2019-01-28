Former State Department Adviser On New Prospects For Afghanistan Peace05:18
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 28, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this picture taken on Sunday, U.S. Marines train Afghan army commandos in the Shorab military camp in Helmand province, Afghanistan. (Massoud Hossaini/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this picture taken on Sunday, U.S. Marines train Afghan army commandos in the Shorab military camp in Helmand province, Afghanistan. (Massoud Hossaini/AP)

There's word Monday that progress has been made toward ending the war in Afghanistan. The U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan tells The New York Times he's reached a framework for a peace deal with the Taliban.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), Middle East Program director at the Wilson Center and a past adviser to secretaries of state in Democratic and Republican administrations.

This segment aired on January 28, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news