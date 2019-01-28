Female Skiers Face Gender Pay Gap At Jackson Hole Competition05:02
January 28, 2019
  • Tennessee Watson, Wyoming Public Radio
A high-profile extreme skiing and snowboarding competition in Jackson, Wyoming, revealed an inequity in the sport: The top female competitor won $5,000 less than the male winner. The incident dew attention to the fact that there's nothing to guarantee equal prizes in big-mountain skiing. Wyoming Public Radio's Tennessee Watson (@tennesseejane) reports.

This segment aired on January 28, 2019.

