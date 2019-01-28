A Look At Efforts To Keep Guns Out Of Domestic Abusers' Hands04:19
January 28, 2019
  • Anthony Cave, KERA
Federal law prohibits people convicted of domestic abuse from buying a gun. But in some places, it's not that simple. In Dallas, city officials and law enforcement are trying to raise red flags to keep guns out of the hands of abusers. KERA's Anthony Cave (@Anthony_Cave) reports.

This story comes via the national reporting collaborative "Guns & America."

This segment aired on January 28, 2019.

