Here & Now
A Look At Efforts To Keep Guns Out Of Domestic Abusers' Hands04:19Play
Federal law prohibits people convicted of domestic abuse from buying a gun. But in some places, it's not that simple. In Dallas, city officials and law enforcement are trying to raise red flags to keep guns out of the hands of abusers. KERA's Anthony Cave (@Anthony_Cave) reports.
This story comes via the national reporting collaborative "Guns & America."
This segment aired on January 28, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news