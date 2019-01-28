Here & Now
What Do We Know About Marijuana's Safety? Not Enough, Says Malcolm Gladwell11:01Play
Recreational marijuana is now legal in 10 states and Washington, D.C., and it's bringing in billions in revenue. But when it comes to science about its safety, medicinal properties or even its benefits, we're still in the dark ages, says New Yorker writer and author Malcolm Gladwell.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Gladwell (@Gladwell) about his new article on the subject, which explores what's known about the drug and why he thinks it's critical to spend some time and money on learning more.
This segment aired on January 28, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news