Here & Now
Senate Majority Leader McConnell Was Conspicuously Quiet During Shutdown09:52Play
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has branded himself in the past as a problem solver when it comes to budget impasses. But his voice has been conspicuously absent for the past five weeks as lawmakers negotiated an end to the longest government shutdown in history.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Phillip Bailey (@phillipmbailey), a political writer for The Louisville Courier-Journal.
This segment aired on January 28, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news