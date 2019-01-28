Senate Majority Leader McConnell Was Conspicuously Quiet During Shutdown09:52
January 28, 2019
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) smiles while talking with reporters following remarks on the Senate floor after an announced end to the partial government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has branded himself in the past as a problem solver when it comes to budget impasses. But his voice has been conspicuously absent for the past five weeks as lawmakers negotiated an end to the longest government shutdown in history.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Phillip Bailey (@phillipmbailey), a political writer for The Louisville Courier-Journal.

This segment aired on January 28, 2019.

