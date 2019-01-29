Alaska Offers Unique Training Ground For Elite Air Force Medics03:45
January 29, 2019
  • Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media
The Air Force's Pararescue command is an elite group of medics who jump out of planes and helicopters to rescue injured service members, often behind enemy lines. Between deployments, a number of them are stationed in Alaska, where they train in the state's vast wilderness. Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesAK) from Alaska Public Media reports.

This segment aired on January 29, 2019.

