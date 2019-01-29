Here & Now
Alaska Offers Unique Training Ground For Elite Air Force Medics03:45Play
The Air Force's Pararescue command is an elite group of medics who jump out of planes and helicopters to rescue injured service members, often behind enemy lines. Between deployments, a number of them are stationed in Alaska, where they train in the state's vast wilderness. Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesAK) from Alaska Public Media reports.
This segment aired on January 29, 2019.
