As a diagnosis, dry eye might not sound that severe — and sometimes it's not. But people who suffer from the worst form of the condition describe pain that feels like glass shards in their eyes. It even drives some to suicide. And now, dry-eye sufferers are noticing that many of the effective, over-the-counter drugs they depend on are nowhere in sight.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Rebecca Petris (@DryEyeZone), a dry-eye sufferer who has become a patient advocate, about the drug shortage.