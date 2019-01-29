The Justice Department has indicted Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on charges of stealing trade secrets, obstructing a criminal investigation and violating sanctions on Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. is levying new oil sanctions on Venezuela in an attempt to expedite a transition of power there. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."