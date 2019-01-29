Earlier this month, a Kentucky teacher was charged with assault after a video showed her dragging a 9-year-old boy with autism through school hallways. Studies show that kids with disabilities are three times more likely to be bullied than their peers, and an increasing number of parents are speaking about their kids' experiences with abusive adults.

Among them are Lauren Robert-Demolaize and Virginia Scudder, whose autistic children, they say, have been targeted by adults. They join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about their experiences.