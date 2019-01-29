Once Headed For Extinction, Miami Blue Butterfly Gets A Boost04:47
January 29, 2019
  • Nancy Klingener, WLRN
The Miami blue butterfly was once common all over South Florida. Now they're only found on a few islands in the Keys. Biologists are trying to give the butterflies a boost in returning to life in the wild — and maybe even the mainland someday. Nancy Klingener (@keywestnan), who covers the Florida Keys for WLRN, has the story.

This segment aired on January 29, 2019.

