Wisconsin Shelter Expands Services As Record Cold Chills Midwest05:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
People bundled up against the cold walk in downtown Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
People bundled up against the cold walk in downtown Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight. Forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Matt Johnson, executive director of the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

This segment aired on January 29, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news