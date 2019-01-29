Here & Now
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight. Forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Matt Johnson, executive director of the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
This segment aired on January 29, 2019.
