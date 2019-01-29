Frigid Midwest Temperatures Are Bad News For This Invasive Tree-Eating Bug05:00
January 29, 2019
In this Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, an emerald ash borer larvae is removed from an ash tree in Saugerties, N.Y. On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said five prominent species of ash tree in the eastern U.S. have been driven to the brink of extinction from years of lethal attack by the ash borer beetle. (Mike Groll/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The deep freeze that's about to descend on the Midwest is putting the lives of millions of people at risk. It's also bad news for an invasive species that's been wiping out ash trees across the upper Midwest: the emerald ash borer.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Forest Ecology.

This segment aired on January 29, 2019.

