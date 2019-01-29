Here & Now
Frigid Midwest Temperatures Are Bad News For This Invasive Tree-Eating Bug05:00Play
The deep freeze that's about to descend on the Midwest is putting the lives of millions of people at risk. It's also bad news for an invasive species that's been wiping out ash trees across the upper Midwest: the emerald ash borer.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Forest Ecology.
This segment aired on January 29, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news