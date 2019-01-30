Here & Now
Apple Bug Allowed FaceTime Callers To Eavesdrop02:56Play
A bug in Apple's FaceTime chat software allowed callers to hear audio from the phone of the person they're calling, before that person answers the call. The flaw is a serious blow for Apple, which has long prided itself on the privacy offered by its devices. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread" and a tech correspondent for Here & Now.
This segment aired on January 30, 2019.
