January 30, 2019
Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) discuss efforts to avoid another government shutdown over border wall funding, and President Trump's tweets Wednesday criticizing his intelligence officials, with Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on January 30, 2019.

