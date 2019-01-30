Here & Now
Congressional Negotiators Try To Avoid Another Shutdown; Trump Criticizes Intel Chiefs10:56Play
Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) discuss efforts to avoid another government shutdown over border wall funding, and President Trump's tweets Wednesday criticizing his intelligence officials, with Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson.
This segment aired on January 30, 2019.
