Here & Now
People And Companies Indicted In The Russia Probe: Where Are They Now?09:50Play
This week, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election is "close to being completed." So far Mueller's team has indicted or gotten guilty pleas from 34 people and three companies. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses a number of the indicted individuals with NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing).
This segment aired on January 30, 2019.
