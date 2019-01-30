Here & Now
A Year After 'Right To Try' Became Law, Some Patients Still Aren't Getting Treatment05:47Play
It's been a year since President Trump signed the "right-to-try" bill into law, which would allow terminally ill patients the right to receive experimental treatments not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But even with the law, some patients still aren't getting treatment. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Nicholas Florko (@NicholasFlorko), Washington correspondent for STAT.
This segment aired on January 30, 2019.
