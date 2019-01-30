Venezuela, Syria, North Korea: How Trump Has Handled Foreign Policy, 2 Years In09:41
January 30, 2019
Venezuelans protest in support of Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-run congress, after he proclaimed himself the country's interim president, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Martin Mejia/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The United States has recognized an opposition leader as the real leader of Venezuela over the elected president. There also word this week that there is a framework for a peace deal in Afghanistan with the Taliban, and that the U.S. is trying to broker a deal between Turkey and the Kurds in Syria to avoid a bloodbath when the U.S. pulls out.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), Middle East Program director at the Wilson Center and a past adviser to secretaries of state in Democratic and Republican administrations, about the Trump administration's foreign policy, two years in.

This segment aired on January 30, 2019.

