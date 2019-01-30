The United States has recognized an opposition leader as the real leader of Venezuela over the elected president. There also word this week that there is a framework for a peace deal in Afghanistan with the Taliban, and that the U.S. is trying to broker a deal between Turkey and the Kurds in Syria to avoid a bloodbath when the U.S. pulls out.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), Middle East Program director at the Wilson Center and a past adviser to secretaries of state in Democratic and Republican administrations, about the Trump administration's foreign policy, two years in.