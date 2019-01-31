Sleepy Kitty, a two-person band based in St. Louis, went silent last year when its lead singer was sidelined by throat surgery. The band is used to touring nationally, and is signed to a respected indie record label. When a popular band can't play for a year, that's a big hit to its bank account, and even its sense of identity. St. Louis Public Radio's Jeremy D. Goodwin (@JeremyDGoodwin) went behind the scenes with Sleepy Kitty as the band fought its way back onto the stage.