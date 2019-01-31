Here & Now
U.S. And China Try To Avoid 25 Percent Tariff Hike Expected To Hit In March03:38Play
In a tweet Thursday morning, President Trump said he's open to a meeting about trade with Chinese President Xi Jinping in February. Trump's interest comes as two days of trade talks between the countries wrap up in Washington. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on January 31, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news