There's a deadline Thursday over the future of the Colorado River. If seven states can't decide how to allocate the water, the federal government will step in — with big implications for cities and farmers. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Robert Glennon, regents' professor at the University of Arizona and author of "Unquenchable: America's Water Crisis and What To Do About It."
This segment aired on January 31, 2019.
