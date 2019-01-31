Florida Is The Most Dangerous State For Pedestrians In The U.S., Report Finds06:34
January 31, 2019
Florida is the most dangerous state in the country for pedestrians, according to a new report. Pictured: Pedestrians are cross the road in Miami in 2014. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Florida is the most dangerous state in the country for pedestrians, and the Orlando metro area is the most dangerous in the state, according to a new report by Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Billy Hattaway (@BillyHattaway), transportation director for the city of Orlando, about how to bring the number of fatalities down.

This segment aired on January 31, 2019.

