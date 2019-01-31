Here & Now
Florida is the most dangerous state in the country for pedestrians, and the Orlando metro area is the most dangerous in the state, according to a new report by Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Billy Hattaway (@BillyHattaway), transportation director for the city of Orlando, about how to bring the number of fatalities down.
This segment aired on January 31, 2019.
