It was 1952 when novelist Ernest Hemingway published his Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Old Man and the Sea" — the sparingly written story of the down-on-his-luck Cuban fisherman Santiago, and his desperate attempt to catch a marlin after 85 increasingly desperate days without one.

But before the book's release, Hemingway gave the manuscript to his friend A.E. Hotchner, also then in Cuba, and asked him for his opinion.

"I must say, I was transported. Imagine for the first time seeing the wrinkled-up pages and reading what will become an epic of American literature," Hotchner tells Here & Now's Robin Young.

Years later, when the movie based on the book, starring Spencer Tracy, opened in 1958, Hemingway took Hotchner with him to see it. When they left, Hemingway told his friend that maybe one day he — Hotchner — could try to do it better.

"Ernest was rather direct and he said, 'Maybe someday you'll take a shot at it,' " Hotchner recalls.

Ernest Hemingway's close friend and biographer A.E. Hotchner holds a photograph of the pair together, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at the Hotchner family home in Westport, Conn. (Kathy Willens/AP)

That was 61 years ago. Now, at age 101, Hotchner has done just that alongside his son Tim. The stage adaptation of "The Old Man and the Sea" the two wrote together will open at the Pittsburgh Playhouse of Point Park University on Friday, in partnership with RWS Entertainment Group.

"It's just incredible it's taken so long for us to do something together but it's really, really a beautiful thing," Tim says.

Interview Highlights

On the moment when Hemingway gave him "The Old Man and the Sea" manuscript

A.E. Hotchner: "Well we just had dinner. I had gone into my guest house and he came in with a sheaf of typewritten manuscript in his hand and he said, 'I just finished this. Mary typed it up. Would you like take a look at it?' And I said, 'Sure leave it.'

"A few weeks later, he called and said, 'Life magazine wants to publish it in one issue, but I wonder if I should save it to do a bigger book about the sea?' And I said, 'Well, you told me one of the golden rules of freelancing is if you write something and they want to publish it, grab the money and run.' So we did. And let's go about five years later, he's come to New York for the World Series. But 'The Old Man and the Sea' has just been made into a movie with Spencer Tracy. We're walking down Park Avenue and he said, 'Why don't we go and take a look at it?' which we did, and we lasted about 10 or 12 minutes and he turned to me and said, 'I'm ready to go.' And I said sure. So we left and he said, 'You know, you write something and you like it. Over the years it does well, and then they do this to it. It's like pissing in your father's beer.' "

On tackling the stage adaptation of "The Old Man and the Sea"

A.E.: "It took me a long time. I wrote my biography of him, 'Papa Hemingway.' I did that five years after he died. But over the years, I kept thinking about him saying, 'Why don’t you take a shot at it?' And finally, I decided I would. It took me four or five years to get the version that I liked and I brought my son into it. We have high hopes."

Tim Hotchner: "Well we spent about two months on it before rehearsals, really kind of reimagining the story, because you know it's such a difficult one to put on the stage. Obviously it works beautifully as a book. So we really had a look at it. My father had the great idea of putting Hemingway in the piece."