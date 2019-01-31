Anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise worldwide — in the United States, there was a reported 57 percent increase in 2017. That trend is being watched with concern by Hilde Schramm, who knows firsthand where it can lead.

Schramm, 82, is the daughter of Albert Speer, who was Adolf Hitler's chief architect and later armaments minister. She inherited paintings from her father — which hadn't been stolen, as so much art was during World War II — that she decided to sell in order to start the Zurückgeben Foundation, which offers financial support for Jewish female artists.

Schramm, a former president of Germany's Green Party, has also started a movement to get all Germans to recognize that they likely gained from the Jews' terrible losses.

"Very many people really benefited in very different ways," she tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "Some went to auctions where they could buy very cheap household objects, and the clothes and everything the Jews had owned, and others ... stepped into jobs that were empty because all Jews were expelled."

Schramm's charitable work was recently recognized with an Obermayer German Jewish History award, presented in the Berlin Parliament. The award is given by Open the Circle, and pays tribute to non-Jewish Germans who make outstanding contributions to preserving the memory of Jewish communities.

Over the course of her life, Schramm says she has worked to reconcile her father's role in the Nazi regime — and leave a different legacy behind.

"When you are a child, you take it all naturally. You don't think much about it. My father was kind and friendly," she says. "When I became older, I knew that he was imprisoned and I know for what reason. And so I was forced to think about his participation, or leading function. So I had to work it out and get an attitude towards it, and also try to make my own and very different living, always on the background of knowing what happened in my own family."

Interview Highlights

On wanting to be known for her work rather than for being Speer's daughter, despite the connection between the two

"Most people in Germany know that I am the daughter of Albert Speer. But sooner or later, it is not so important anymore. There are many, many others in my generation who have had fathers or mothers or grandparents who were highly involved in this regime. So it's not something so special as you may think here in Germany."