What The 'Weakened' Case For Hiking Interest Rates Might Mean For The Economy09:45
January 31, 2019
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on Jan. 30, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on Jan. 30, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Fed on Wednesday backed off its plan to continue increasing rates this year in order to maintain U.S. economic growth.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Larry Summers (@LHSummers), former secretary of the Treasury and president emeritus of Harvard University, about interest rates, tax rates and other economic issues.

This segment aired on January 31, 2019.

