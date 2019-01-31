Here & Now
What The 'Weakened' Case For Hiking Interest Rates Might Mean For The Economy09:45Play
The Fed on Wednesday backed off its plan to continue increasing rates this year in order to maintain U.S. economic growth.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Larry Summers (@LHSummers), former secretary of the Treasury and president emeritus of Harvard University, about interest rates, tax rates and other economic issues.
This segment aired on January 31, 2019.
