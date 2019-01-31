Here & Now
Michigan Residents Battle Cold And Natural Gas Shortages05:34Play
In Michigan, the utility Consumers Energy is asking customers to reduce their use of natural gas. Also, the entity that manages the electrical grid wants customers to use less electricity. This comes as people experience the coldest temperatures in a generation. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Michigan Public Radio energy and transportation reporter Tracy Samilton (@PubRadioTracy).
This segment aired on January 31, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news