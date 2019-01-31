Michigan Residents Battle Cold And Natural Gas Shortages05:34
January 31, 2019
In Michigan, the utility Consumers Energy is asking customers to reduce their use of natural gas. Also, the entity that manages the electrical grid wants customers to use less electricity. This comes as people experience the coldest temperatures in a generation. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Michigan Public Radio energy and transportation reporter Tracy Samilton (@PubRadioTracy).

This segment aired on January 31, 2019.

