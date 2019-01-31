Here & Now
Super Bowl LIII Pits Youth Against Experience03:46Play
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday night in Atlanta. The matchup features the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots are going after their sixth Super Bowl title, and the Rams their second. Here & Now's Robin Young previews the game with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on January 31, 2019.
