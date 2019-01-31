Here & Now
Trump Tweet Renews Debate About Climate Change Coverage06:02Play
Amid record-cold temperatures in parts of the U.S., President Trump suggested that the return of global warming would ease the chill. How should media outlets cover climate change amid steadfast denial by the president and his supporters? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on January 31, 2019.
