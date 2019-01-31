How Venezuela Went From Chavez's Revolution To Maudro's Constitutional Crisis11:03
January 31, 2019
A man walks past a mural depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chávez, Latin American independence hero Simon Bolivar and Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 30, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Marco Bello/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A man walks past a mural depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chávez, Latin American independence hero Simon Bolivar and Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 30, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Marco Bello/Getty Images)

The diplomatic crisis continues in Venezuela after the president of the country's legislature, Juan Guaidó, called for new elections and declared himself interim president during a rally in Caracas last week. U.S. support for Guaidó is part of a long history of antagonism between the two countries.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Marczak (@jmarczak), director of the Atlantic Council's Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, for a look back at the recent history of Venezuela and its relationship with world powers.

This segment aired on January 31, 2019.

