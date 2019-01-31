The diplomatic crisis continues in Venezuela after the president of the country's legislature, Juan Guaidó, called for new elections and declared himself interim president during a rally in Caracas last week. U.S. support for Guaidó is part of a long history of antagonism between the two countries.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Marczak (@jmarczak), director of the Atlantic Council's Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, for a look back at the recent history of Venezuela and its relationship with world powers.