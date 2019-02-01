The bitter, life-threatening cold across parts of the country this week has created numerous challenges for people. But animals that live outside have to make major adjustments of their own to survive the subzero temperatures.

Some frogs, for example, are able to freeze themselves solid. While that might sound like giving up, biologist Bernd Heinrich says it's actually a highly specific adaptation that can mean the difference between life and death.

"It's advantageous for them to freeze, because when they're frozen, their metabolisms are very, very low, and they do not need to feed," Heinrich tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd. "So for example, some frogs — spring peepers and wood frogs — they can freeze solid. Frogs can't be catching flies in the wintertime, and they can't migrate."

There's also a fresh hurdle on the horizon for wildlife, with temperatures set to swing significantly upward in the Midwest and elsewhere early next week. Such rapid changes can have a "deleterious" impact on animals' ability to adapt, says Heinrich, author of "Winter World: The Ingenuity of Animal Survival."

"Some insects generate antifreeze — some insects that do not survive freezing, they have antifreeze in the blood that prevents them from being frozen," he says. "But that takes time to generate. So once these animals are thawed out, now for example, and they get rid of all of that antifreeze and then it turns cold again, then they might not have time."

Interview Highlights

On how stressful severe cold can be for animals

"There are very many different solutions that animals have, and in some cases, they survive very well, because they have evolved to handle the situation. But when it gets to unusual conditions, then at least some of the animals will have problems. The problem will depend on what their specific adaptation is. I mean, some can stand very low temperatures, because they freeze solid and even survive that. So you have an amazing number of different adaptations to handle the cold."