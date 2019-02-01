Here & Now
NPR TV Critic On New TNT Limited Series 'I Am The Night'03:25Play
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says TNT's limited series "I Am the Night" proves that more than just a big name is needed to make quality television. The limited series, which airs Mondays, features a star-studded cast and centers around the legend of the Black Dahlia murder. Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss the show.
This segment aired on February 1, 2019.
