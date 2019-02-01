Social Media Buzz: 'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett's Attack Sparks Online Conversations04:32
February 01, 2019
The family of "Empire" actor and singer Jussie Smollett is condemning an attack on him earlier this week in Chicago that police are investigating as a possible hate crime. The alleged details of what happened are disturbing, and social media users are weighing in. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on February 1, 2019.

