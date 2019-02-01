Here & Now
How A Former Prisoner Is Helping Those Behind Bars Find Transformation05:12Play
Matthew Charles was never much of an activist. But after getting out of prison in 2016, being ordered back two years later and then getting unexpectedly freed earlier this month, the Nashville man wants to help other offenders serving long drug sentences find transformation and freedom. Julieta Martinelli (@ItsJMartinelli) from Nashville Public Radio sat down with Charles after his release to talk about what's next.
This segment aired on February 1, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news