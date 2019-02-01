Trump Administration Withdraws From Cold War-Era Nuclear Treaty With Russia05:01
February 01, 2019
In a move critics say could fuel a new arms race, the Trump administration announced Friday it is officially withdrawing from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaty — an agreement that has been at the centerpiece for superpower arms control since the Cold War and bans certain ground-launched cruise missiles. The U.S. claims Russia has violated the treaty, a charge Russia denies. Host Lisa Mullins talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@drjimwalshmit), senior research associate at MIT's Security Studies Program.

This segment aired on February 1, 2019.

