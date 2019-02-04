The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that it will send 3,750 more U.S. troops to the southern border with Mexico to support Customs and Border Protection. This while President Trump seeks billions of dollars from Congress to build a border wall.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets perspective on the immigration debate from Teresa Cavendish, director of operations for Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, which has turned the historic Benedictine Monastery in Tucson into a temporary shelter for asylum-seekers amid a high volume of families arriving at the border.

Also, we speak with John Ladd, who owns San Jose Ranch outside Naco, Arizona. He says Trump's rhetoric around immigration has led to more effective security along the Arizona-Mexico border.