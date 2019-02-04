Here & Now
Democrats Unveil Plan To Expand Social Security For 1st Time In Decades05:52Play
Democrats in the House and Senate last week introduced the Social Security 2100 Act, the first big expansion to the Social Security program since the 1970s. The bill would expand some benefits, increasing payroll taxes to pay for the changes. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp).
This segment aired on February 4, 2019.
