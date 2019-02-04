The new album "Tides of a Teardrop" is the sixth by North Carolina folk duo Mandolin Orange.

The band has played the Newport Folk Festival, South by Southwest and Bonnaroo, and their music has gotten 50 million streams on Spotify. The people behind the music are songwriter Andrew Marlin, who plays the mandolin, guitar and banjo, and vocalist Emily Frantz, who also plays the violin and guitar.

Marlin tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd that part of the album's inspiration came from "ironing out some old, deep feelings" about the death of his mother when he was 18 years old, which comes through in songs like "Golden Embers."

"I think there was a lot of things that didn't get talked about between me and my family, and especially me and my dad," Marlin says. "So that was a song that I wrote to him trying to just kind of get all the bad feelings out of the way and shine some more positive light on positive memories of my mom."

The album is also laden with Marlin and Frantz's signature harmonies. For Frantz, when her voice is in perfect alignment with Marlin's, it sometimes sounds like three people are singing instead of two.

"When we're singing just the two of us live or on any track, and you hit just that perfect sort of critical point, it's almost like there's an extra sound in there," she says.

Interview Highlights

Marlin, on memories of his mother and how he and his father grieved differently

Andrew Marlin: "She just always had a warm smile for everybody. I never heard anyone say a bad word about her. She used to be a piano player for the church, so I think through her I developed a love for old hymns, and just her enthusiasm towards music."

"You'd think that that grief would bring you together. But really it kind of separates you, it builds these walls, because with us, we're kind of dealing with them separately. I think if we could actually talk about it among ourselves, there'd be a lot of healing through that."

On watching the music video for "Golden Embers"

Emily Frantz: "I felt like that video was really powerful ... and I probably shed a few tears the first time I saw the edit. Some of the guys that made the video experienced the loss of a parent at a young age, too. And so it felt like they really nailed ... the portrayal of that in a way that felt really honest and not over the top."