Here & Now
Is Peace Possible In Afghanistan? Retired Army Officer Who Served There Weighs In05:23Play
The Taliban said Monday it will participate in "intra-Afghan" talks in Moscow. The meeting Tuesday is seen as another step in a process aimed at resolving the longest war in America's history. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Jason Dempsey (@Jason_K_Dempsey), senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a retired Army officer who served in Afghanistan.
This segment aired on February 4, 2019.
