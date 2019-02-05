Here & Now
Northam Blackface Scandal The Latest In Virginia's History Of Racial Controversy04:05Play
Virginia has a long history of racial controversy, which Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledged in his 2018 inaugural address. The debate over the racist photo in Northam's medical school yearbook showing men in blackface and Ku Klux Klan outfits is just the latest example. WAMU reporter Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) has the story.
This segment aired on February 5, 2019.
