Here & Now
Stacey Abrams Gives Democrats A Fresh Face To Deliver State Of The Union Rebuttal04:39Play
Democrats have tapped Stacey Abrams to deliver their rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race in November but has stayed in the spotlight, starting a voting rights group and contemplating a run for Senate. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler (@stphnfwlr) reports how the Democrats are seizing on this critical time.
This segment aired on February 5, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news