What To Expect From Trump's Delayed State Of The Union Address06:05
February 05, 2019
President Trump is set to deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. The annual speech was scheduled for last month but was postponed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who cited the latest government shutdown. Trump is expected to address immigration and national security, among other issues. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).

This segment aired on February 5, 2019.

