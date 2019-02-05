Here & Now
Trump Supporter On What She Wants To Hear In State Of The Union Address05:44Play
President Trump's State of the Union address is set for Tuesday night. The address had been delayed during the government shutdown and comes as Washington remains divided over funding Trump's border wall. So what do the president's supporters want to hear from him? Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Kim Dowdle (@kimfucious10) of Birmingham, Alabama, who voted for Trump in 2016.
This segment aired on February 5, 2019.
