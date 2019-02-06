Here & Now
This Year's Oscars Will Officially Go On Without A Host04:22Play
The Academy of Motion Pictures confirmed Tuesday it will not choose a replacement for comedian Kevin Hart, who was announced as this year's Oscars host in December but stepped down when he was called out for homophobic tweets and jokes he made between 2009 and 2011. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).
This segment aired on February 6, 2019.
