DJ Sessions: Long Live The Ladies09:53Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KCRW DJ Marion Hodges (@marionhodges), who brings us five of her favorite tracks of the moment — a nearly all-female lineup.
Music From The Segment
Ex Hex, "Cosmic Cave"
Christinna O, "Shelter"
Sharon Van Etten, "Memorial Day"
Pedro The Lion, "Circle K"
This segment aired on February 6, 2019.
