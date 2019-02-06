DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Long Live The Ladies09:53
February 06, 2019
Ex Hex. (Michael Lavine/Courtesy of the artists)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KCRW DJ Marion Hodges (@marionhodges), who brings us five of her favorite tracks of the moment — a nearly all-female lineup.

Music From The Segment

Ex Hex, "Cosmic Cave"

Christinna O, "Shelter"

Sharon Van Etten, "Memorial Day"

Pedro The Lion, "Circle K"

This segment aired on February 6, 2019.

