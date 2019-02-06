Here & Now
Extreme Flooding In Australia Forces Widespread Evacuations05:50Play
For over a week, northeast Australia has experienced devastating flooding and intense winds, which has displaced many from their homes.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Amanda Lynch, professor of earth environment and planetary science at Brown University, about the severe weather conditions impacting Australia.
This segment aired on February 6, 2019.
