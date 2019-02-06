Extreme Flooding In Australia Forces Widespread Evacuations05:50
February 06, 2019
In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, photo, a resident pushes a bicycle through floodwaters at Hermit Park in Townsville, Australia. More than 1,100 people had been rescued from their homes on Sunday night and evacuation efforts were continuing Monday. (Andrew Rankin/AAP Image via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
For over a week, northeast Australia has experienced devastating flooding and intense winds, which has displaced many from their homes.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Amanda Lynch, professor of earth environment and planetary science at Brown University, about the severe weather conditions impacting Australia.

This segment aired on February 6, 2019.

