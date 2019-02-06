The nominees for best documentary feature at this year's Academy Awards include "Hale County This Morning, This Evening," "Minding the Gap," "Of Fathers and Sons" and "RBG" — and one film that had audiences around the country sweating buckets: "Free Solo."

The National Geographic documentary follows climber Alex Honnold in his quest to become the first person to "free solo" Yosemite National Park's famed, 3,000-foot rock wall El Capitan, climbing it without any ropes to catch him if he fell.

The stakes were high: climb perfectly, or die.

"I certainly was trying to avoid that," says Honnold, who had long dreamed of achieving the feat and spent years in the run-up carefully calibrating the climb's every move. "But even more so, I was just trying to do my due diligence to some extent: The crew is putting so much effort into crafting a great film. And so I was trying to do my share. I was trying to make sure that I put the [same] amount of effort as well."

Alex Honnold free soloing on Yosemite's El Capitan. (Jimmy Chin/Courtesy of National Geographic)

Filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi captured Honnold's successful attempt, along with a team of expert cameramen climbers. Chin tells Here & Now's Robin Young he woke up every morning thinking about the unthinkable: watching his friend fall through the camera frame to his death.

"That sounds really morbid, but I mean it also is a useful tool to make sure that that doesn't happen," says Chin, who faced potentially putting Honnold's life at risk by dropping something as small as a lens cap.

Although questions about fearing for his life are natural, Honnold says it can be easy for them to overshadow why he free solos in the first place.

"It does feel quite beautiful, and I think that at the heart, I've always loved the movement of climbing, and free soloing is in some ways the purest way that you can rock climb," he says. "And so I spend a lot of time talking about the consequences ... but I think actually the joy of it is why I free solo."

Interview Highlights

On considering "Kodak courage" — Honnold doing something drastic or different because cameras were rolling — while making the film

Jimmy Chin: "I think the main question for us was whether or not us being there filming him would make it more dangerous or more likely for him to fall.

"That was one of the central questions that Chai and I had to answer for ourselves, was whether or not we trusted Alex's decision-making process, and how he would approach the climb and whether or not the external pressure of a production would push him to do something that he wouldn't normally do. Being that the climbing is very tenuous — I mean, if you knocked off a pebble even, it could actually fall 200 feet and hit him just at the wrong moment — there were a lot of different scenarios that we thought about and tried to kind of imagine all the different outcomes in order to mitigate the risks.

Alex Honnold: "I think it's maybe worth adding that overall, the production probably made it slightly safer for me, just because — I mean we're talking about 'Kodak courage,' in a lot of ways, I experienced the opposite. Because I was up there with my friends working on it so long, because there were people watching me, I wound up preparing more for the climb than I had maybe expected."