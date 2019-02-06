Here & Now
Key Takeaways From Trump's Wide-Ranging State Of The Union Address04:40Play
President Trump delivered his State of the Union Address Tuesday night. His speech — which had been postponed during the government shutdown — addressed the border wall, the economy and immigration, among many other things. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@horsleyscott).
This segment aired on February 6, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news