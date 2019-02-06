Key Takeaways From Trump's Wide-Ranging State Of The Union Address04:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump delivered his State of the Union Address Tuesday night. His speech — which had been postponed during the government shutdown — addressed the border wall, the economy and immigration, among many other things. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@horsleyscott).

This segment aired on February 6, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news