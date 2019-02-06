New Hope Rises For Expat Venezuelans In South Florida05:14
February 06, 2019
  • Tim Padgett, WLRN
In the past five years, nearly a quarter-million Venezuelans have come to the U.S., mostly to South Florida. Those exiles have had little to cheer about as they watch Venezuela's oil-rich economy collapse and its democracy morph into dictatorship. But Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2) of WLRN in Miami reports events of the past few weeks have given them new hope.

This segment aired on February 6, 2019.

