Here & Now
New Hope Rises For Expat Venezuelans In South Florida05:14Play
In the past five years, nearly a quarter-million Venezuelans have come to the U.S., mostly to South Florida. Those exiles have had little to cheer about as they watch Venezuela's oil-rich economy collapse and its democracy morph into dictatorship. But Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2) of WLRN in Miami reports events of the past few weeks have given them new hope.
This segment aired on February 6, 2019.
