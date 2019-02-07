Here & Now
Quality, Affordable Housing For Adults With Disabilities Can Be Hard To Come By04:39Play
People with disabilities often have even fewer housing options, because they may need accessible housing or specific accommodations. Nationwide, it's estimated that 80 percent of adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities live with their families. Wisconsin Public Radio's Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) introduces us to parents taking unusual steps to help their adult children with disabilities find housing.
This segment aired on February 7, 2019.
