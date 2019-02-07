It's widely believed that what deaf babies lack in audible ability, they quickly make up for in visual learning. But a new study reveals deaf infants take longer to process visual stimuli compared to hearing babies, indicating that differences in cognitive development in deaf babies, compared to their hearing counterparts, begin earlier in life than previously thought. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Claire Monroy, co-author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow of otolaryngology at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.