Here & Now
Prevalence Of Female Long-Distance Hikers Slowly Rising05:06Play
Last year, it's estimated that nearly that 1,200 hikers completed the Appalachian Trail. Less than a third of them were women — but that's still more than double the number back when long-distance hiking first became popular in the 1970s. KJZZ's Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) reports the prevalence of female hikers in general has slowly but steadily been rising for decades.
This segment aired on February 7, 2019.
